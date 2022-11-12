Cerity Partners LLC Has $20.71 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 117.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

BlackRock stock traded up $14.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $774.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,908. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

