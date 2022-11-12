Cerity Partners LLC Invests $11.40 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Jabil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. 1,985,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,415. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,899.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

