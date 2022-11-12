Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 99,807 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,807 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

