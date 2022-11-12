CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, RTT News reports. CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.31 on Friday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CEVA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CEVA

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

