Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41.87 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. Chain has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $41.87 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

