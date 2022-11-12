ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.64.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 433,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.