ChampionX Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 433,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

