Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

BAC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,439,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

