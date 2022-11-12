Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,916,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 240,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

