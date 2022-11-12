Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 370,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 237,177 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 201,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 68,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Chevron Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.46. 8,428,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,168,300. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

