China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the October 15th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. 29,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,079. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.06.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.93 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

