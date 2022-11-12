China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Resources Power Price Performance

Shares of China Resources Power stock remained flat at $24.02 during trading on Friday. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95. China Resources Power has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

