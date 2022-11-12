Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

KDNY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $436,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

