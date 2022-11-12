Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance
KDNY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,490. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.86.
Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
