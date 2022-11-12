Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.09 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.18 and a 52-week high of C$15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.88.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

