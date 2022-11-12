Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPRQF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

