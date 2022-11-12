Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 751.9% in October

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 751.9% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHYHY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Further Reading

