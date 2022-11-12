Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,662. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

