CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.39.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

TSE:CIX opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$11.85 and a 12 month high of C$30.67.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$566.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.