Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.38 EPS.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.17.

Cigna Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $303.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average of $278.83. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Cigna by 13.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

