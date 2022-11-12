Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPXGF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $7.60 during trading hours on Friday. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.