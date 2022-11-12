Citigroup Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $6.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.56 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 55,409 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,333.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 252,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 158,568 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

