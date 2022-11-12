Citigroup Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $53.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.15. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.59% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

