Citigroup Trims loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Target Price to $1.25

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of LDI opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. Analysts predict that loanDepot will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $128,653.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,381,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $128,653.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and sold 1,890,598 shares worth $2,861,179. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

