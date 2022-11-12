Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,280,000 after buying an additional 126,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Shares of NVO opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

