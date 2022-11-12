Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given New CHF 18 Price Target at Barclays

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from CHF 19 to CHF 18 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLZNY. UBS Group lowered shares of Clariant from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNY remained flat at $15.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Clariant has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.30.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

About Clariant

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

