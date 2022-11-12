Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CLVT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,369,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,527. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,866,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after purchasing an additional 428,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after purchasing an additional 252,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

