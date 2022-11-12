Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $10.60. 9,369,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,527. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 39.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,162.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.