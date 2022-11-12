Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CETY remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 594,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,652. Clean Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates in four segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.