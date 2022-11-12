Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CETY remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 594,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,652. Clean Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Technologies (CETY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.