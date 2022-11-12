Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.25.

NYSE CLH opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

