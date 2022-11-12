Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 19.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 92,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,046,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Insider Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Stories

