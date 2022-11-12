ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW) Short Interest Down 96.7% in October

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClimateRock

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClimateRock stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRCW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,981. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. ClimateRock has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

