CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CN Energy Group. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNEY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 75,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,370. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.23.
About CN Energy Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CN Energy Group. (CNEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.