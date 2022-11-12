CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNEY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 75,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,370. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Rating)

Read More

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.