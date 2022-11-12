Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,032 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.