Coin98 One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.49 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $44.72 million and approximately $27.49 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.01730166 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00007018 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038083 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00046188 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000547 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.14 or 0.01814011 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

