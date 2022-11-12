Coin98 Trading Down 38.8% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $44.69 million and $10.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.01696685 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008232 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00035541 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00045674 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000520 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.24 or 0.01777865 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

