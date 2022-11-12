Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COIN. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 12.8 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $355.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

