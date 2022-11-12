Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 274,758 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after buying an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717,984. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

