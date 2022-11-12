Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, an increase of 343.0% from the October 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 750.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Computershare alerts:

Computershare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMSQF remained flat at $17.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Computershare has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.