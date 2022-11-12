Conflux (CFX) One Day Volume Tops $5.46 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $62.02 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,867.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00355643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00122947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00746650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00598327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00236723 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02941005 USD and is down -8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,916,439.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

