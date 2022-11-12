Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,328 Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Finward Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 103,877 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

