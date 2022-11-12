Connectus Wealth LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,087 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,281,000 after acquiring an additional 133,712 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 679.8% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 209.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

