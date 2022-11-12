Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

