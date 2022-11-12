Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 49,855 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,855 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 79,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

