Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $407,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 422.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

