Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

