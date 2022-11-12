Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 692,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

