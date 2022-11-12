ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $13.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $133.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.