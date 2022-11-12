Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.0 %

ED traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,513. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 60.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

