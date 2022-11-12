Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Update

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

