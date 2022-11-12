ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Trading 25% Lower This Week

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $111.61 million and approximately $202.66 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ConstitutionDAO Profile

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

